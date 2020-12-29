Nord Stream 2 segment in German exclusive economic zone completed
Construction work on the 2.6-km long segment of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany has been completed, Trend reports citing TASS.
The pipelay of two parallel strings of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark is expected to start in mid-January, the news agency said. Nord Stream 2 AG will inform about further plans in due course, DPA news agency added.
Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline resumed on December 11.
