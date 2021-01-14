Azerbaijan's SOCAR to apply standards of American Petroleum Institute (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

The leadership of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and representatives of the American Petroleum Institute (API) have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of safety and quality of industrial processes during an online meeting held on January 13, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

Welcoming the event participants, the company’s President Rovnag Abdullayev informed about the scientific and technological achievements of the oil industry of Azerbaijan.

Abdullayev noted that the new development strategy of SOCAR provides for an improved system of effective management and application of international standards.

"In this context, API contributes to sustainable development and rapid dynamics of technology. A striking example of this will be the start of implementation of quality management standards API Q1/Q2 in SOCAR, applied by the world's leading oil and gas corporations,” he said.

“We believe that compliance with the requirements of advanced API industry standards and implementation of modern practitioners who have built all our work within the framework of relevant standards, along with protecting the life and health of our employees and protecting the environment, will make an important contribution to increasing the company's operational efficiency," added the official.

API’s President Mike Sommers pointed out that the institute, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019, now has over 700 standards used in most countries around the world.

"The scope of API activities also includes training and certification. The signing of such a memorandum is taking place for the first time not only in Azerbaijan, but also in the region as a whole," he said.

Then a memorandum was signed between the parties. According to the memorandum, SOCAR's structural divisions, management systems for processing, production and transportation organizations will be certified in accordance with API standards.

API was founded in 1919 in New York, US as a company involved in advocacy, industry statistics, standardization and tax services. In 1924, after the First World War, the company began implementing the first industrial standard with the aim of bridging the gap in the drilling industry.

