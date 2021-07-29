Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan agree to further co-op on Dostlug field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have agreed upon further steps in the field of cooperation on the Dostlug field, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov visited Turkmenistan as part of the third meeting of the joint working group

“The delegation visited Turkmenistan in order to prepare and agree on a draft intergovernmental agreement regulating cooperation between the parties on joint exploration, development, and study of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field,” the message says.

The information noted that under the chairmanship of Parviz Shahbazov and State Minister - Chairman of the Turkmengaz State Concern Batyr Amanov, the work done on the draft agreement on intergovernmental cooperation was considered and further steps were determined.

A Memorandum of Understanding on joint exploration, development and study of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was signed on January 21, 2021.

By order of the president of Azerbaijan dated February 25, 2021, a Working Group was established to develop and agree on a draft intergovernmental agreement that will regulate cooperation between the parties on joint exploration, development and study of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field on the basis of a memorandum of understanding between the governments of the two countries.

