Tripartite deal to solve main part of Iran’s gas problem - Chief of Staff of Iranian President

Iran will solve main part of its gas problem with the contract on gas swap signed between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Iran, the Chief of Staff of the President of Iran Gholam Hossein Esmaeili told IRIB, Trend reports.

According to Esmaeili, Azerbaijan has reached an agreement to buy gas from Turkmenistan and swap through Iran. Iran will not take any funds to swap gas between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, but in return, it will get gas supplies to the east provinces.

The official also added that under Iran's share in the gas contract between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, there will be no problem of gas pressure in the north provinces of Iran in the cold months.

"One of the policies of the current Iranian presidential administration is to make relations with other countries, intensify diplomacy and focus on neighboring countries. In this regard, the 15th ECO Summit focused on the development of economic relations with member countries in various fields," he said.

Esmaeili noted that discussions were held with ECO members and neighboring countries on trade and energy, as well as the digital economy and various platforms. Bilateral meetings with each of the presidents of Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Uzbekistan were held on the sidelines of the summit and a number of issues were discussed at these meetings.

On November 28, 2021, a tripartite contract on the swapping of 1.5-2 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through Iran per year was signed between Iran and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Implementation of the contract will begin on December 22, 2021, and daily 5-6 million cubic meters of gas will be swapped.

