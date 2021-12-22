Turkey to host next energy forum with Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The next energy forum with Azerbaijan will be held in Turkey, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said on Dec. 22 at the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Our strength is in brotherhood,” Donmez said. “Energy cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan is not limited to hydrocarbons.”

Donmez added that Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan in restoring peace and constructive work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

“I think that the documents to be signed within the forum will benefit all sectors of the economy,” the minister said. “The projects being implemented between Azerbaijan and Turkey show the huge potential of our cooperation.”

The first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum is being held in Baku on December 22 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The forum was established within the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic energy cooperation.