Oil&Gas 23 December 2021 18:49 (UTC+04:00)
Bahar field sees month-on-month decrease in gas production
Brazil homebuilder MRV sells two U.S. projects for $95 mln
Oil prices keep climbing even as Omicron COVID-19 variant fans out
White House aide to Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19
Latest
Gum Deniz field’s oil production volume revealed Oil&Gas 18:54
Bahar field sees month-on-month decrease in gas production Oil&Gas 18:49
Chairmen of Azerbaijani political parties send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18:22
Turkey discloses number of military vehicles transshipped via local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 18:20
Azerbaijan sees increase in trade turnover with Ukraine over 11M2021 Economy 18:13
Azerbaijani Agency for SME's Development opens tender to organize trainings Tenders 17:54
Azerbaijan's value of export to CIS countries grows in 11M2021 Economy 17:50
Uzbekistan increases imports of electric vehicles in 11M2021 Uzbekistan 17:49
Galt & Taggart shares forecast on GDP growth in Georgia for 2022 Georgia 17:46
Cargo traffic on Azerbaijan's section of TRACECA for 10M2021 revealed Transport 17:43
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender for High Voltage Frequency Inverters procurement Tenders 17:34
Georgia shares export, import price indices Georgia 17:27
Brazil homebuilder MRV sells two U.S. projects for $95 mln Other News 17:20
Turkey shares data on petrochemicals shipments via local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 17:20
President of Croatia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:16
Azerbaijan hands over note of protest to France - MFA Politics 17:08
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with three largest trade partners Business 17:07
Leaders of religious confessions in Azerbaijan congratulate President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17:05
World is experiencing leadership crisis while Azerbaijan is exception thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - ex-president of Latvia Politics 17:01
Iran seeks to become part of coal transportation route from Russia to India Transport 16:56
Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia's United Petroleum Arab World 16:54
Russia ready to help Europeans with gas price situation — President Putin Russia 16:44
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Politics 16:36
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC announces tender for supply of dimethyl disulfide Uzbekistan 16:36
Georgia’s GNERC to invest in water infrastructure in Batumi Georgia 16:33
Azerbaijan confirms 854 more COVID-19 cases, 1,365 recoveries Society 16:32
Iran seeks to increase fruit export to neighbor countries Business 16:19
Georgia names main goods exported to Russia Georgia 16:13
Iran showcasing latest achievements of agricultural sector at Urmia expo Business 16:07
Japanese companies interested to expand co-op with Iran in waste management Business 16:02
Potato harvest completed in Turkmenistan's Lebap region Business 15:57
President of Moldova congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:53
Turkmenistan sees increase in exports to Belarus Business 15:53
TBC Capital shares macroeconomic forecast in Georgia for 2022 Georgia 15:46
Vaccine booster dose requirement to be based on scientific decisions: Indian official Other News 15:44
Volume of small and medium-sized businesses in Uzbekistan grows Uzbekistan 15:40
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Trailer LLC opens tender for assembly of gas equipment Uzbekistan 15:35
TURKSOY Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:28
Bosnia and Herzegovina is grateful to Azerbaijan for support in fight against COVID-19 - FM Politics 15:26
India hands over 10 lakh vaccine doses to Myanmar Other News 15:23
'India is one of Starbucks' top 5 fastest-growing markets' Other News 15:21
Tajikistan gets access to seaports of Southeast Asia Tajikistan 15:16
Kyrgyzstan, India ready to further strengthen military cooperation Kyrgyzstan 15:13
Kazakhstan boosts transportation of goods via pipelines Transport 15:06
Georgia’s imports of petroleum and petroleum oils from Turkey triple Georgia 14:59
Georgia’s exports to Uzbekistan up Georgia 14:58
Banks need additional $70 bn to back $5- trn GDP: SBI's Dinesh Khara Other News 14:47
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 23 Society 14:45
Iranian government distributing rice, sugar, edible oil to regulate market Business 14:42
Iran's Navy pins high hopes on local knowledge-based companies - commander Transport 14:36
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:34
Population of 146 million insufficient for Russia — Putin Russia 14:31
Iran faces decline in demand for domestic clothes Business 14:29
Azerbaijan names oil exports value to Croatia Oil&Gas 14:27
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Ambarli port in 11M2021 Turkey 14:23
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 14:18
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 25 Oil&Gas 14:14
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina to co-op in mine clearance – ANAMA Politics 14:12
Iran shares data on monthly sales of goods at Mercantile Exchange Business 14:09
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local Ambarli port for 11M2021 Turkey 14:08
Azerbaijan's measures against COVID-19 led to economic growth in 2021 - minister Economy 14:05
Azerbaijani parliament to consider abolition of visa regime with Qatar Politics 14:02
Gratifying that Karabakh region turned from battlefield into territory of restoration - Bosnian FM Politics 14:01
New agreements to be signed between Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina - FM Politics 14:01
Iran, Sri Lanka agree on oil-for-tea deal Business 14:00
Bullish risk through sharp upward gas price movements unlikely Oil&Gas 13:57
Iran allows exports of 50,000 livestock Business 13:47
Azerbaijan names crude oil exports volume to Portugal Oil&Gas 13:47
India should emerge world leader in post-COVID global order, says PM Modi Other News 13:44
Mutual opening of Azerbaijani, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s embassies to contribute to development of ties Politics 13:43
Iran proposes to establish joint Iran-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce Business 13:40
Azerbaijani State Migration Service to attract utilities services tender Tenders 13:40
Bosnia and Herzegovina ready to support ongoing work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh – FM Politics 13:37
SecGen of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:31
Executive Secretary of CIS sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:30
AstraZeneca vaccine booster works against Omicron, Oxford lab study finds Europe 13:26
Baghdad Amreyev congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:26
Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina to open in Azerbaijan soon – FM Politics 13:25
Russia records 25,667 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 13:19
SOCAR Georgia Gas sees increase in number of subscribers Oil&Gas 13:14
Saipem focusing on onshore, offshore hydrogen production technologies Oil&Gas 12:51
Large part of future carbon dioxide storage to be offshore – Saipem Oil&Gas 12:46
Uzbekistan to provide loans to young entrepreneurs Uzbekistan 12:45
Uzbekistan to sell state share in Hyatt Regency Tashkent hotel Uzbekistan 12:37
FMs of Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina hold expanded meeting Politics 12:31
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender on water supply, external works Tenders 12:30
Afghanistan: India backs UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance Other News 12:28
Enagas to take part in new green hydrogen terminal dev’t project Oil&Gas 12:25
Azerbaijani oil exports to India exceed 1M tons Economy 12:25
Offshore wind projects getting lower revenues Oil&Gas 12:18
Co-Chairs and Members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:18
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 12:16
Reverse gas supplies from Germany to Poland via Yamal-Europe continue for third day Europe 12:15
Azerbaijan names crude oil exports volume to Germany Economy 12:13
Azerbaijan unveils crude oil exports volume to Israel over 11M2021 Oil&Gas 12:12
Georgian Parliament approves ADB’s COVID-19 loans Georgia 12:11
PM of Georgia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:08
Zim line switches to new Haifa Bayport Israel 12:07
President of Uzbekistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:05
President of Tajikistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:02
