Russian ambassador assesses work of LUKOIL in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russia’s LUKOIL company is active and productive in the Azerbaijani market, the country’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov told Trend at a press conference following 2021.

"As for the energy sector, LUKOIL acquired 9.99 percent of the shares in the Shah Deniz project and its share today is 19.99 percent. The company also has a 25 percent stake in the Absheron Peninsula shallow water development project (SWAP),” Bocharnikov reminded.

“LUKOIL shows itself to be a serious investor in the development of "green" energy," he added.