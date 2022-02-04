Southern Gas Corridor secured stable, reliable supplies to Europe – UK minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

The Southern Gas Corridor has secured stable and reliable supplies for Georgia, Turkey and partners across Europe, Chris-Heaton Harris, Minister for Europe at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said in his video message at the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting in Baku.

He noted that this meeting comes at a crucial time or the European energy security and for our climate. The gas flowing through the Southern Gas Corridor represents a significant achievement.

“Natural gas has also played a crucial role in phasing out coal. But the consensus forged at COP26, for urgent action on climate change means that has to be a stepping stone toward clean energy, not an end point. Companies, and countries like Azerbaijan, who have been hydrocarbon superpowers, are among the best placed to be the energy superpowers of the net zero age. UK companies such as bp, who have helped extract hydrocarbons from the Caspian Sea, have committed to ambitious plans to be net zero by 2050 by transitioning to being low carbon energy companies. We welcome the commitments that partners, including the government of Azerbaijan made at COP26,” said Chris-Heaton Harris.

