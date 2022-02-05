Investment value of Ionian Adriatic Pipeline disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP), which is supposed to bring Azerbaijani gas to Southeast Europe will need 600 million euros worth investment, Trend reports with reference to Croatian media.

Reportedly, the estimates have been provided by Croatian Plinacro company, one of the participants of IAP project. Plinacro also proposes to create a project company based in Split, Croatia, alongside with Montenegro's Bonus, Albania's Albgaz and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s BH-Gas.

Plinacro notes that the IAP project is developing according to plan. Croatia has already issued construction permits for some of the sections of the future pipeline, while Albania and Montenegro have prepared concept projects for sections on their territories.

In Fier, IAP would connect to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) built to transport natural gas from the Shah Deniz 2 field in Azerbaijan to Europe.

---

