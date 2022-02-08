Balkan Gas Hub adds one more participant of gas exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Toplofikacia Sofia EAD was officially registered as a participant on the gas exchange on the trading platform of Balkan Gas Hub EAD, Trend reports with reference to Bulgartransgaz.

Reportedly, Toplofikacia Sofia EAD (the Municipal district heating company) has obtained all the necessary permits from Sofia Municipal Council to register and be an active participant on the trading platform of Balkan Gas Hub EAD. In this regard, all required documents were submitted, both for access to Bulgartransgaz EAD gas transmission network, acting as a transmission system operator, and for registration on the trading platform.

The participation of the largest natural gas consumer in Bulgaria on the Bulgarian gas exchange will, on the one hand, contribute to increase market liquidity and, on the other, enable Toplofikacia Sofia to purchase gas at competitive market prices, which will help improve the financial position of the company.

“We are convinced that the active participation on the gas exchange of the largest heating company on the Balkan Peninsula will help both, to improve the service it offers, and establish a liquid and transparent gas market in Bulgaria,” said the company.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn