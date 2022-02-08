Balkan Gas Hub adds one more participant of gas exchange

Oil&Gas 8 February 2022 10:36 (UTC+04:00)
Balkan Gas Hub adds one more participant of gas exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Toplofikacia Sofia EAD was officially registered as a participant on the gas exchange on the trading platform of Balkan Gas Hub EAD, Trend reports with reference to Bulgartransgaz.

Reportedly, Toplofikacia Sofia EAD (the Municipal district heating company) has obtained all the necessary permits from Sofia Municipal Council to register and be an active participant on the trading platform of Balkan Gas Hub EAD. In this regard, all required documents were submitted, both for access to Bulgartransgaz EAD gas transmission network, acting as a transmission system operator, and for registration on the trading platform.

The participation of the largest natural gas consumer in Bulgaria on the Bulgarian gas exchange will, on the one hand, contribute to increase market liquidity and, on the other, enable Toplofikacia Sofia to purchase gas at competitive market prices, which will help improve the financial position of the company.

“We are convinced that the active participation on the gas exchange of the largest heating company on the Balkan Peninsula will help both, to improve the service it offers, and establish a liquid and transparent gas market in Bulgaria,” said the company.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Negotiations with Macron substantive and useful, Putin says
Negotiations with Macron substantive and useful, Putin says
Putin says he and Macron have close positions on Iran nuclear deal
Putin says he and Macron have close positions on Iran nuclear deal
Macron welcomes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen
Macron welcomes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan in no hurry to end Chevy Spark production despite latest GM reports Uzbekistan 11:05
Turkmenistan uses infrastructure investments to address tranportation issues Transport 10:58
'Dostluq' carpet to be demonstrated in Azerbaijan’s national pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Society 10:55
Iran sees increase in exports from Qazvin Province Business 10:52
How hydropower becoming most popular renewable energy source? Oil&Gas 10:49
Kazakhstan to hold discussions on reorganization of Samruk Kazyna fund - president Kazakhstan 10:39
Balkan Gas Hub adds one more participant of gas exchange Oil&Gas 10:36
National Bank of Kazakhstan to continue to pursue disinflationary monetary policy Kazakhstan 10:33
Georgia’s Poti FIZ CEO talks projects launched in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 10:32
Repair works nearing completion as part of Absheron gas field project - JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:19
Last equipment delivered to Baku Deep Water Jacket yard for Absheron field – JOCAP Oil&Gas 10:11
Iranian currency rates for February 8 Finance 09:57
JOCAP updates on work at EPS Platform for Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 09:56
Kazakhstan completes dev't of digital tenge platform prototype Kazakhstan 09:48
Real sector becomes main factor in Kazakhstan's sustainable economic growth - PM Kazakhstan 09:48
Today's Azerbaijan is strong as result of President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Armenia must accept reality - head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:46
Kazakhstan to reduce utilization fees - PM Business 09:40
Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:30
Kazakhstan sets up fixed prices for raw and commercial gas Kazakhstan 09:29
Kazakhstan’s new government faces task to restore country’s economic potential – president Kazakhstan 09:26
Azerbaijani FM, Sec Gen of Organization of Turkic States discuss agenda issues (PHOTO) Politics 09:23
Kazakhstan's economy grew in 2021 – President Tokayev Kazakhstan 09:16
Take a sad song and make it better: ‘Hey Jude’ NFT fetches $77,000 Other News 08:53
Beijing 2022: Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage (PHOTO) Society 08:30
NATO intends to continue close political dialogue with Georgia (Exclusive) Georgia 08:24
Ukraine to hold military exercise with involvement of Bayraktar, Javelin, NLAW Other News 08:19
U.S. to spend $725 mln this year on abandoned coal mine cleanup US 07:46
Turkey confirms 96,514 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:14
UK and Ireland announce joint bid to host EURO 2028 Europe 06:38
Negotiations with Macron substantive and useful, Putin says Russia 06:01
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at grocery store in U.S. state of Washington US 05:19
Polish finance minister resigns as new tax system stumbles Europe 04:38
Putin says he and Macron have close positions on Iran nuclear deal Nuclear Program 04:01
Iran nuke talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU Nuclear Program 03:27
Omicron BA.2 sub-variant cases in Israel double to 700 Israel 02:48
Macron welcomes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen Politics 02:20
Macron informs Putin about video conference with President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia Politics 01:54
US, EU to work on increasing LNG supplies on market- statement US 01:21
Turkey to lift gas usage limits for industrial sites Turkey 00:58
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 394 million - WHO Other News 00:25
Even France came to terms with new realities in region created by President Ilham Aliyev - Trend news agency's editor-in-chief on air of CBC (VIDEO) Politics 00:24
Georgia shares data on cement imports from Azerbaijan Georgia 00:01
Iran and UK barter deal is unlikely - official Business 7 February 23:45
Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals Other News 7 February 23:44
Iran's Fars Province to increase wood industry production Business 7 February 23:37
Iran, Finland to sign Double Taxation Agreements Business 7 February 23:37
Iran is ready to continue talks with Saudi Arabia - MFA Politics 7 February 23:30
Iran president stresses enhancement of relations with Turkey Politics 7 February 23:26
Iran to launch more industrial projects - Progressive Accelerators Group Business 7 February 23:17
Iran to solve kiwi export issues to India - minister Business 7 February 23:08
Seljuk Bayraktar shares post in connection with presentation of TEKNOFEST in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 February 23:00
NATO chief thanks Erdogan for efforts to solve Ukraine-Russia crisis Turkey 7 February 22:40
Chinese, Iranian FMs talk over phone Politics 7 February 22:13
France salutes Azerbaijan returning eight Armenian servicemen Politics 7 February 21:44
Spain to end use of face masks outdoors Europe 7 February 21:26
Azerbaijan unveils mortgage loans volume issued Finance 7 February 20:35
Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals volume of production for January 2022 Uzbekistan 7 February 20:34
Chairman of Azerbaijan's Azeristiliktejhizat JSC relieved of his duties following president's order Politics 7 February 19:52
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from South Kemachi field Uzbekistan 7 February 19:51
Uzbek enterprise plans to export textile products to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 7 February 19:50
Iran sees increase in imports Business 7 February 19:50
Azerbaijan raises salaries of military servicemen not employed in Military Prosecutor's Office Politics 7 February 19:48
Uzbek textile enterprise looking to increase exports Uzbekistan 7 February 19:43
Azerbaijan's army conducts training sessions of new training period with artillery units (VIDEO) Politics 7 February 19:41
IRICA shares data on Iran’s non-oil exports Business 7 February 19:21
IRICA records surge in Iran’s trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 7 February 19:16
Iran to boosts petrochemical production capacity Oil&Gas 7 February 19:14
Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in 2023 Politics 7 February 19:12
Iran takes coordinated steps with neighboring countries on Persian Gulf-Black Sea route – MFA Politics 7 February 18:45
Turkish company to build ore processing plant in Azerbaijan's Chovdar field Business 7 February 18:38
Iran signs several contracts with foreigners in energy sector – minister Oil&Gas 7 February 18:38
Turkish BAYKAR eyes to start production of AKINCI UAV in Azerbaijan - CTO (VIDEO) Economy 7 February 18:32
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 7 February 18:28
Inflation in Kazakhstan to decelerate to upper threshold of target corridor - EDB Kazakhstan 7 February 18:27
Middle East markets mixed, Egypt sheds over 1% Arab World 7 February 18:02
Construction of strategic Astarachay bridge - one of important achievements– Iranian minister Transport 7 February 18:01
NATO supports normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Special Representative Politics 7 February 17:28
Risks to Georgia's GDP outlook remain on downside - Fitch Ratings Georgia 7 February 17:28
Azerbaijan to prepare draft of legal acts on taxi services in Baku Economy 7 February 17:28
Turkmenistan puts up heavy vacuum gasoil for sale Business 7 February 17:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 7 February 17:17
Turkmenistan-Belarus service turnover falls in 11M2021 Business 7 February 17:17
Bank of Israel bought $356 million of FX in January Israel 7 February 17:15
Azerbaijan confirms 4,680 more COVID-19 cases, 2,134 recoveries Society 7 February 17:13
Rapid construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues - State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 7 February 17:11
EBRD to define co-op areas with Kazakhstan for next five years Finance 7 February 17:09
Azerbaijani Parliament to consider food security cooperation document with Turkey Politics 7 February 17:04
Dating app owner Bumble buys France's Fruitz in first acquisition Europe 7 February 17:01
Uzbekistan to liberalize markets for energy resources Uzbekistan 7 February 16:44
Omicron COVID-19 infections increase, whereas death rates remain unchanged in Azerbaijan Society 7 February 16:44
SOCAR reacts to Ukraine’s proposal about using its underground gas storages Oil&Gas 7 February 16:32
Turkmenistan sells polyethylene to China on local exchange Business 7 February 16:25
Turkish deputy minister believes Azerbaijani youth to lead development of technologies Economy 7 February 16:23
Southern Gas Corridor’s total needs for cash to be fully covered by proceeds from projects – Fitch Oil&Gas 7 February 16:19
Azerbaijan's AzerGold overfulfils gold, silver production plan Business 7 February 16:11
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 7 Society 7 February 16:03
Holding TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan important step in technological dev't - CEO of Solidshape Economy 7 February 15:57
Uzbekistan sees increase in imports of services Uzbekistan 7 February 15:56
Fitch affirms Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's notes at 'BB+' Oil&Gas 7 February 15:44
Uzbekistan intends to co-op with Spanish consulting company Uzbekistan 7 February 15:38
All news