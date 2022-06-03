UK ambassador to Azerbaijan talks necessity of contributing to energy transition, innovations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Caspian Sea has huge potential in wind energy sector, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said at the 27th Baku Energy Forum on June 3, Trend reports.

According to Sharp, the UK also has great potential in the above sector.

"Against the background of the energy crisis, in April we published our new energy security strategy. It’s very important to contribute to energy transition and innovations in this field," the ambassador said.

He expressed his hope that more investments will be attracted to the wind energy sector.