Shell to build largest renewable hydrogen plant in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Royal Dutch Shell will build the largest renewable energy plant in Europe, as its subsidiaries Shell Nederland B.V. and Shell Overseas Investments B.V. have made a final investment decision on the project, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Reportedly, Holland Hydrogen will be operational in 2025.

“The 200MW electrolyser will be constructed on the Tweede Maasvlakte in the port of Rotterdam and will produce up to 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per day. The renewable power for the electrolyser will come from the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (noord), which is partly owned by Shell,” said the company.

The renewable hydrogen produced will supply the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, by way of the HyTransPort pipeline, where it will replace some of the grey hydrogen usage in the refinery. This will partially decarbonise the facility’s production of energy products like petrol and diesel and jet fuel. As heavy-duty trucks are coming to market and refuelling networks grow, renewable hydrogen supply can also be directed toward these to help in decarbonising commercial road transport.

