Kazakhstan reduces electricity generation slightly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Electricity generation in Kazakhstan amounted to 8.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in May 2022, which is 2.8 percent less compared to May 2021 and 3.5 percent less than April 2022, Trend reports via Kazakh Statistics Committee.

According to the committee, electricity generation in Kazakhstan amounted to 48.5 billion kWh in first five months of 2022, which is 1.2 percent less than the same period last year.

Kazakh electricity imports amounted to 108.7 million kWh in May 2022, which is 17 percent less compared to May 2021, but 17.7 percent more than in April 2022.

Import of electricity by Kazakhstan amounted to 617.8 million kWh from January through May 2022, which is 8.3 percent more than in the same period last year.

Kazakhstan exported 96.1 million kWh of electricity in May 2022, which is 47.2 percent less compared to May 2021, but 0.2 percent more than in April 2022.

Kazakh electricity exports amounted to 736.4 million kWh from January through May 2022, which is 55.1 percent less than in the same period last year.

According to committee, 8.5 billion kWh of electricity were sold locally in May 2022, which is 2.1 percent less compared to May 2021 and 3.3 percent less than April 2022.

Volume of sale of electricity on Kazakh domestic market from January through May 2022 amounted to 48.4 billion kWh, which is 0.7 percent more than the same period in 2021.