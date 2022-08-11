Completing gas interconnector with Greece is top priority for Bulgarian gov’t – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Completing the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is a top priority of the Bulgarian government and the crisis taskforce, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies and Minister of Transport and Communications Hristo Aleksiev said, Trend reports via BTA.

"The state is mobilized and will help the contractor to complete the project," said Aleksiev.

He pointed out that efforts will be made to have the connector complete by the heating season.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

