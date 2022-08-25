Germany's Scholz says energy transition reforms must be implemented in 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the need to implement reforms aimed at transitioning to renewable energy this year to meet climate targets on a visit to wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa's plant in northern Germany, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"I'm fully convinced - only when we do not let ourselves be daunted, when the government in its first year led by me can pass all the laws needed to reach the necessary speed for the expansion of renewable energy - then we'll be successful," said Scholz at the plant in Cuxhaven on Thursday.