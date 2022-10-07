Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Digital substation in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to be sufficient for provision of electricity to population - Azerishiq

Oil&Gas Materials 7 October 2022 12:34 (UTC +04:00)
FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 7. The digital substation that is currently being constructed in Fuzuli will be sufficient to provide electricity to the population planned to be resettled in the region in the near future, Director of Education and Innovation Center at Azerishiq OJSC Araz Mammadzade told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that if necessary, new substations will be built.

According to Mammadzade, the difference of this substation is high efficiency, any information about the state of the electrical network is received in digital format.

