Moldovan PM talks big demand for Azerbaijani gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijani gas is in big demand, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița told Trend.

"Currently, Moldova is looking for short-term solutions. We are looking for partners to fill our gas storage facilities to ensure supplies for two months. This will amount to approximately 300 million cubic meters," Gavrilița said.

According to her, Moldova is also looking for long-term partners and in these terms counts on Azerbaijan as a reliable partner.

"No country can rely on a single supplier of energy resources. We hope to have productive negotiations with Azerbaijan in the future. We are closely following the EU's interest in Azerbaijani gas," she added.