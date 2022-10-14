Türkiye and Azerbaijan can successfully cooperate in energy efficiency - UNDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Türkiye and Azerbaijan can successfully cooperate in the field of energy efficiency, Senior Energy Efficiency Advisor at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Necmettin Tokur told Trend.

According to him, Türkiye has started its route to increasing energy efficiency a long time ago.

"UNDP has adopted EU product regulations. Turkish companies and the government with experience in this area can make a big contribution to Azerbaijan's progress towards energy efficiency," Tokur said.

He noted the great desire from Azerbaijani side to develop in energy efficiency field.

"UNDP developed a draft ecodesign labeling regulations project for Azerbaijan as well as conducted staff training. Azerbaijan is at the very beginning of its energy efficiency journey. Having the necessary regulations is only the first step. It takes high motivation and dedication to create the appropriate infrastructure in the country to smoothly implement these new requirements. And UNDP sees this dedication and desire on the part of the government of Azerbaijan, as well as the private sector," Tokur added.