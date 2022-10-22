Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Oil&Gas Materials 22 October 2022 12:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijani oil prices have declined this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $94 per barrel, down by $4.4 (4.47 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $96.12 per barrel, while the minimum price was $91.14.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $91.83 per barrel this week, which is a drop of $4.77 (4.94 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $94.15 per barrel, while the minimum price was $89.53.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $63.66 per barrel this week, which was $4.84 (seven percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $65.31 per barrel, while the minimum price – $61.14.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $90.75 per barrel this week, thus reducing by $3.98 (4.2 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $92.69 per barrel, while the minimum price –$88.24.

Oil grade/date

October 17, 2022

October 18, 2022

October 19, 2022

October 20, 2022

October 21, 2022

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$94.44

$91.44

$93.27

$96.12

$94.74

$94

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$92.54

$89.53

$91.31

$94.15

$91.60

$91.83

Urals (EX NOVO)

$64.52

$61.14

$62.49

$65.31

$64.84

$63.66

Brent Dated

$91.45

$88.24

$89.94

$92.69

$91.45

$90.75

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 22)

