Oil&Gas Materials 3 November 2022 10:43 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss cooperation in energy sector

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in energy sector, Trend reports citing Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov met up with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Gurbanmamet Elyasov.

As part of the meeting, the significance of memorandum of mutual understanding on joint exploration, development and exploitation of hydrocarbon resources of the 'Dostlug' field for useful cooperation between the two countries in the relevant area was noted.

