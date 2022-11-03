Establishment of Jabrayil energy hub to help increase Azerbaijan's export potential - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The establishment of the Jabrayil energy hub will help increase Azerbaijan's export potential, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports on November 3.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war under the leadership of Supreme Commander-In-Chief President Ilham Aliyev.

According to him, work on the Jabrayil energy hub project has already started. This project will allow to establish the supply of "green" energy through the Zangazur corridor from Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to Türkiye and further to Europe.

Shahbazov stressed that this is only one of the three promising export routes. Other options are also being discussed.

"Azerbaijan plans to conducts large-scale activities to create "green" energy on its liberated territories in 2022-2026.This will help not only to establish the production of "green" energy, but also to organize its export," he said.

Shahbazov added that the potential of energy production through alternative sources on the liberated territories amounts to about 10,000 megawatts.