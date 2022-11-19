Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.25 on November 18 compared to the previous price, amounting to $89.85 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 18 amounted to $86.9 per barrel, down by $3.4 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $56.73 per barrel on November 18, lowering by $3.67 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $2.96 compared to the previous price and made up $88.41 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on November 19)