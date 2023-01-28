Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $88.91 per barrel on January 27, 2023, decreasing by $1.03 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $86.85 per barrel, down by $1 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 27 equaled $48.89 per barrel, lowering by 85 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropping by 91 cents compared to the previous price and made up $85.99 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 28, 2023)