SOCAR’s charging station in Bern to provide strictly green H2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15. The charging station of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Grauholz Sud, near Bern, will provide strictly green H2 from May 2023, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

He noted that it will be possible thanks to implementation of ”SOCAR Energy” innovative hydrogen diffusion project, which was awarded by the "Watt d'Or" of Switzerland’s Federal Office of Energy.

SOCAR is expanding its gas filing stations’ network in neighboring countries and Europe.

The table below shows SOCAR’s gas filling stations’ network:

Country Filling stations Switzerland 200 gas filling stations 8 electric charging stations Georgia 108 gas filling stations 13 service centers 3 oil terminals Austria 82 A1 gas filling stations Pronto Oil Trading Company Romania 67 Premium filling stations Ukraine 59 gas filling stations 2 electric charging stations Azerbaijan 42 gas filling stations Türkiye 14 gas filling stations

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn