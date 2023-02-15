SOCAR’s charging station in Bern to provide strictly green H2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15. The charging station of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Grauholz Sud, near Bern, will provide strictly green H2 from May 2023, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
He noted that it will be possible thanks to implementation of ”SOCAR Energy” innovative hydrogen diffusion project, which was awarded by the "Watt d'Or" of Switzerland’s Federal Office of Energy.
SOCAR is expanding its gas filing stations’ network in neighboring countries and Europe.
The table below shows SOCAR’s gas filling stations’ network:
|
Country
|
Filling stations
|
Switzerland
|
200 gas filling stations
8 electric charging stations
|
Georgia
|
108 gas filling stations
13 service centers
3 oil terminals
|
Austria
|
82 A1 gas filling stations
Pronto Oil Trading Company
|
Romania
|
67 Premium filling stations
|
Ukraine
|
59 gas filling stations
2 electric charging stations
|
Azerbaijan
|
42 gas filling stations
|
Türkiye
|
14 gas filling stations
---
