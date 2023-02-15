Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
SOCAR’s charging station in Bern to provide strictly green H2

Oil&Gas Materials 15 February 2023 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR's charging station in Bern to provide strictly green H2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15. The charging station of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Grauholz Sud, near Bern, will provide strictly green H2 from May 2023, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

He noted that it will be possible thanks to implementation of ”SOCAR Energy” innovative hydrogen diffusion project, which was awarded by the "Watt d'Or" of Switzerland’s Federal Office of Energy.

SOCAR is expanding its gas filing stations’ network in neighboring countries and Europe.

The table below shows SOCAR’s gas filling stations’ network:

Country

Filling stations

Switzerland

200 gas filling stations

8 electric charging stations

Georgia

108 gas filling stations

13 service centers

3 oil terminals

Austria

82 A1 gas filling stations

Pronto Oil Trading Company

Romania

67 Premium filling stations

Ukraine

59 gas filling stations

2 electric charging stations

Azerbaijan

42 gas filling stations

Türkiye

14 gas filling stations

---

