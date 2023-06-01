Azerbaijan to play important role in EU's future energy security architecture - Czech minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan will play an important role in EU's future energy security architecture, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, at present, Azerbaijan, as a strategic partner and friend of Europe, has increased the export of natural gas to Europe.

"We are confident that the reserves that Azerbaijan has will also be exported to Europe in the future, and that our energy security will be ensured, including through Azerbaijani gas," he noted.

Sikela reminded that against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, gas storage facilities in Europe were almost completely empty, but today they are more than 60 percent filled.

"This is also owing to a big role of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani gas, which is used by citizens of the EU countries today," he added.

The Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand from May 31 to June 3.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) are being held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

Besides Azerbaijan, the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, UAE, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Vietnam, China, Algeria, Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan are represented at the event.

The Caspian Oil&Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions are being held at the Baku Expo Center, and the Baku Energy Forum are being hosted by the Baku Congress Center.