BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan will sign a memorandum in the field of renewable energy within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, a source in the ministry informed Trend during the event.

Under this agreement, the production of an additional three MW of renewable electricity will be launched in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's current production capacity in the field of green energy is 135 GW hectares onshore and 157 GW offshore.

Will be updated