ADNOC says it developing mutually beneficial co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. ADNOC’s mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan is actively developing, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Musabbeh Al Kaabi said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the parties are focused on energy transition and decarbonization within the framework of cooperation.

"ADNOC cooperates with MASDAR and is looking for new opportunities for hydrogen production in this area. MASDAR is the driver of the development of ADNOC projects and the achievement of the set goals. I want to note that MASDAR has its office in Baku, and we are working on creating new sources of energy resources, in particular, hydrogen," he said.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, speaking about MASDAR projects in Azerbaijan, pointed out that the first solar panel has already been installed at the Garadag solar power plant.

It is planned to install more than 500,000 solar panels, each side of which can generate electricity with a capacity of 545–550 watts, as part of this project.