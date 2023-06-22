Hungary committed to achieving EU energy security goals - IFAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Hungary is committed to achieving EU energy security goals, Senior Research Fellow at the Hungarian Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (IFAT) Sandor Seremet said during the international "Visegrád Group Countries and Azerbaijan" workshop, Trend reports.

"Diversification of energy supplies is a timely and necessary step, which, however, requires a certain transition period to avoid further difficulties. The transition period would allow domestic clean electricity generation capacities to achieve their energy goals," Seremet noted.

He stressed that a transitional period is needed to improve access to liquefied natural gas terminals and expand cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The expert reminded that Hungary signed several agreements with Azerbaijan to achieve energy security and diversify sources of supply - "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy", signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary in December 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding between the gas transmission system operators of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) signed in April 2022, and a contract signed in June 2023 between SOCAR and Hungarian MVM CEEnergy.

The workshop is devoted to the problems related to the energy crisis against the background of the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict and ways to solve them.

The event is attended by experts and officials from Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary, as representatives of the diplomatic corps.