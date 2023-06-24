Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, Japan's Komaihaltec sign memorandum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A Memorandum of Understanding on renewable energy projects has been signed between the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy and the Japanese Komaihaltec company, Trend reports.

According to AREA, at the meeting, it was noted that cooperation with Japan in the field of energy continues to be successful and discussed the expansion of opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

According to the document, it's planned to develop a feasibility study for the project of an optimal system of electricity and heat supply using the production of hybrid electricity using renewable energy sources in the villages of the mountainous regions of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency was established in accordance with Decree No. 1159 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 22, 2020.

The main objectives of the State Agency are to increase the share of renewable energy sources within the installed electricity generation capacity by up to 30 percent by 2030, to transform the liberated territories into the Green Energy Zone, and to ensure the participation of the private sector in this area.

Komaihaltec was established on October 1, 2010. Its fields of business are the design and construction of steel bridges, steel frames, and wind energy generating systems, as well as the manufacture and installation of construction machinery.