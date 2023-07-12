Turkmenistan and Pakistan discuss implementation of TAPI, TAP projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 12. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the implementation of major joint projects – the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line and fiber-optic communication line, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed between the Coordinator for Trade and Industry of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Islamabad Atadjan Movlamov.

During the meeting, the parties stressed that the signing of the plan for the joint implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project, which took place on June 8, 2023, is a significant step towards advancing the implementation of this project.

Furthermore, it was stressed that the TAPI and TAP projects will contribute to the prosperity of the region and the economic growth of Pakistan.

Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, expressed support for the speedy completion of these energy projects.

Further, discussing the prospects of trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan, the parties stressed the huge potential of bilateral trade in the energy sector.