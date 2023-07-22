Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $84.15 per barrel on July 21, increasing $0.78 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.95 per barrel, up by $0.81 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $64.42 per barrel, up by $2.23 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $1.25 compared to the previous price and made up $80.37 per barrel on July 21.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 22, 2023)