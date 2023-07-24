Azerbaijani energy minister to participate in ministerial meeting on Azerbaijan-EU Green Corridor project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. A delegation led by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will participate in a ministerial meeting to implement the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transportation of Green Energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania”, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting of ministers will be held on July 25 in Bucharest (Romania).

The project is currently under study. The results of the study on the project of laying a power transmission line along the bottom of the Black Sea, which provides for the supply of green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe, will be known in September. After that, it is planned to move on to the second phase.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement, which provides for the construction of an energy bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe, was signed by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on December 17, 2022.

It is expected to build a Black Sea Energy underwater electric cable with a capacity of 1000 MW and a length of 1,195 kilometers. The cable will be intended for the supply of green electricity produced in Azerbaijan through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania for subsequent transportation to Hungary and the rest of Europe.