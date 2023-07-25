IGB supplies almost 670 mcm in 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) has transported 669 million cubic meters of gas in 1H 2023, the ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend.

“In just the first 6 months of 2023, the transported quantities amount to a total of 7.8 million Mwh. This is the equivalent of 669 million normal cubic meters,” said ICGB’s Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas.

According to them, the Greece – Bulgaria interconnector currently has a total of 22 registered users.

The IGB (Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector) project is being implemented by the joint venture company ICGB AD, registered in Bulgaria in 2011 with shareholders BEH EAD (50%) and IGI Poseidon (50%). The co-shareholder IGI Poseidon is a company registered in Greece, with shareholders the Greek company DEPA International Projects (50%) and the Italian energy group Edison S.p.A (50%).

In accordance with its charter, ICGB AD is the owner of the IGB gas pipeline, financing its implementation, distributing its transmission capacity, and receiving revenues from the transmission of natural gas.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year with additional construction of a compressor station.

