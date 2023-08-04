Azerbaijan, TotalEnergies discuss cooperation on renewable energy production (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Azerbaijan and the French TotalEnergies company have discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the field of renewable energy production, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"We met with TotalEnergies President of Exploration and Production Nicolas Terraz, along with SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf." "We discussed the fruitful partnership between the company and our country during the meeting," Jabbarov said.

"Our conversation covered the successful energy projects that have been implemented and explored opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy production," he added.

The French TotalEnergies company will build wind and solar power plants with a capacity of 250 MW each in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, as well as energy storage systems.