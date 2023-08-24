Azerbaijan, United States discuss prospects for development of bilateral energy co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Azerbaijan and the United States discussed prospects for the development of bilateral energy cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara.

Prospects for the development of bilateral energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States and issues on the global energy agenda were discussed at the meeting.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on energy security projects implemented by Azerbaijan, including the development of the Caspian-Europe green energy corridor.

Moreover, they discussed measures taken by Azerbaijan towards the energy transition, efforts to achieve global climate goals, cooperation in the field of green energy technologies, and the exchange of experience.

In general, Azerbaijan exported over 15.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products, 5.33 percent less than during the same period the previous year (16.4 million tons) from January through July 2023. Oil exports were above $9.4 billion, which is $2.9 billion (23.82 percent) less than the period from January to July 2022.