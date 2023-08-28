Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Oil&Gas Materials 28 August 2023 10:00 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Azerbaijani oil prices have decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $1.2 (1.34 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $88.38 per barrel. The maximum price during the reporting period was $89.66 per barrel, and the minimum – $87.36 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $87.37 per barrel, which is $1.24 (1.4 percent) less than last week. The maximum price was $88.64 per barrel, and the minimum price was $86.34 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $1.19 (1.66 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $70.26 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $71.35 per barrel, and the minimum – $69.43 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $1.36 (1.58 percent) and amounted to $85.02 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $86.4 per barrel, and the minimum – $83.98 per barrel.

Oil type

August 21, 2023

August 22, 2023

August 23, 2023

August 24, 2023

August 25, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

89.66

88.68

87.65

$87.36

$88.56

$88.38

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

88.64

87.67

86.65

$86.34

$87.55

$87.37

Urals (EX NOVO)

71.35

70.37

69.61

$69.43

$70.55

$70.26

Brent Dated

86.4

85.32

84.14

$83.98

$85.24

$85.02

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 28, 2023)

Tags:
