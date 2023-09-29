Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum became productive platform for Nakhchivan's green energy course realization - minister

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. The III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" became a productive platform for realization of Nakhchivan's green energy course jointly with our partner countries and international energy companies, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a media briefing at the III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone".

"An international conference on Nakhchivan's green energy was held today within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Forum. You know that within the Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum we discuss most of the issues of cooperation in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. We review the work done in these areas over the past year, consider new projects, make new plans and draw up new roadmaps. Our intention is to further develop strategic energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye," Shahbazov said.

"We think that in the future we will use this platform and make new efforts to develop Azerbaijani-Turkish regional energy cooperation," the minister added.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen the strategic energy partnership. The first forum was held on December 21-22, 2021 in Baku and the second one on October 5-6, 2022 in Istanbul.