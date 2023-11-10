Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil prices increase

Oil&Gas Materials 10 November 2023 12:03 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices increase

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 9 increased by $0.38 and amounted to $85.40 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.46 and amounted to $83.19 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.02 per barrel, which is $0.16 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.39 on November 9 compared to the previous indicator, to $82.7 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 10.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more