Turkmenistan seeks to reduce methane emissions

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 27. The Research Institute of Natural Gas of the Turkmengaz State Concern and the 'Nebitgaztaslama' Institute of the Turkmennebit State Concern are working on the issue of reducing methane emissions, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Ashirguly Begliyev at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the scientists of the institutes have developed a number of specific measures to reduce methane emissions, including through the introduction of modern environmentally friendly technologies in energy, industry and transport.

The purpose of these initiatives is to fulfill the conditions of the Global Methane Commitment, to which Ashgabat plans to join during the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP–28).

Summarizing the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov focused on the need for further development of scientific institutes of the oil and gas industry.

Noting the importance of using the latest scientific and technological achievements in their work, the Head of state ordered to effectively apply the recommendations of scientists in the activities of state concerns.