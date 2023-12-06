SOCAR, China Energy International Group explore green energy dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, and China Energy International Group Co. Ltd have engaged in discussions regarding the development of renewable energy sources, with a focus on green hydrogen, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The discussions transpired between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and China Energy International Group Co. Ltd President Qiao Xubin. The key topics included green energy projects in Azerbaijan, onshore and offshore wind energy potential, as well as SOCAR's corporate strategy, emphasizing energy transition, digitization, and innovation.

It was highlighted that China Energy International Group Co. has undertaken diversified activities in the realm of green energy and low-carbon energy across various countries.

The discussions also delved into the significance of the Cooperation Agreement inked between SOCAR and China Energy International Group Co. in June of this year. The participants reviewed ongoing efforts, future objectives, the development of renewable energy sources—specifically green hydrogen—, the realization of financially viable projects, and other mutually pertinent issues.

