Most of UK's investments in Azerbaijan directed to oil & gas sector since 1995 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan invested $2 billion in the UK from 1995 through the first half of 2023, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said at the VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, Trend reports.

“During the same period, the UK invested $35 billion in Azerbaijan, $33 billion of which were directed to the oil and gas sector,” he noted.

The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK has kicked off in Baku.

The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy and other fields.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel