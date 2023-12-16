Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Oil prices in Azerbaijan decreased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, fell by $0.82 (1.02 percent) from the previous week to $79.85 per barrel.
During the reporting period, the highest price was $81.5 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.82 per barrel.
Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $78.44 per barrel, a $0.73 (0.93 percent) decrease from the previous week. The highest price was $80.12 per barrel, while the lowest was $76.41 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.85 (3.07 percent) from the previous week to $58.62 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $60.06 per barrel, while the lowest price was $56.85 per barrel.
The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $4.99 (6.15 percent) and amounted to $81.22 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $78.25 per barrel, and the minimum – $74.3 per barrel.
|
Oil type
|
December 11, 2023
|
December 12, 2023
|
December 13, 2023
|
December 14, 2023
|
December 15, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$80.22
|
$77.82
|
$78.31
|
$81.50
|
$81.38
|
$79.85
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$78.81
|
$76.41
|
$76.93
|
$80.12
|
$79.92
|
$78.44
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$59.41
|
$56.85
|
$57.18
|
$60.06
|
$59.61
|
$58.62
|
Dated Brent
|
$75.95
|
$73.56
|
$74.09
|
$77.28
|
$77.09
|
$75.59
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel