Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Oil&Gas Materials 16 December 2023 23:10 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Oil prices in Azerbaijan decreased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, fell by $0.82 (1.02 percent) from the previous week to $79.85 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price was $81.5 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.82 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $78.44 per barrel, a $0.73 (0.93 percent) decrease from the previous week. The highest price was $80.12 per barrel, while the lowest was $76.41 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.85 (3.07 percent) from the previous week to $58.62 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $60.06 per barrel, while the lowest price was $56.85 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $4.99 (6.15 percent) and amounted to $81.22 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $78.25 per barrel, and the minimum – $74.3 per barrel.

Oil type

December 11, 2023

December 12, 2023

December 13, 2023

December 14, 2023

December 15, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$80.22

$77.82

$78.31

$81.50

$81.38

$79.85

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$78.81

$76.41

$76.93

$80.12

$79.92

$78.44

Urals (EX NOVO)

$59.41

$56.85

$57.18

$60.06

$59.61

$58.62

Dated Brent

$75.95

$73.56

$74.09

$77.28

$77.09

$75.59

