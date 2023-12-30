Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, dropped by $1.17 (1.39 percent) from the previous week to $82.98 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price was $84.51 per barrel, and the lowest was $81.56 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $81.61 per barrel, a $0.83 (1.01 percent) decrease from the previous week. The highest price was $82.71 per barrel, while the lowest was $79.92.

The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.33 (1.65 percent) from the previous week to $79.19 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $80.85 per barrel, while the lowest price was $77.59 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil decreased by $1.33 (1.65 percent) and amounted to $79.19 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $80.85 per barrel, and the minimum – $77.59 per barrel.

Oil type December 27, 2023 December 28, 2023 December 29, 2023 Average price Azeri LT CIF $84.51 $82.87 $81.56 $82.98 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $82.71 $82.21 $79.92 $81.61 Urals (EX NOVO) $62.01 $60.43 $59.16 $60.53 Dated Brent $80.85 $79.12 $77.59 $79.19

