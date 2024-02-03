Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 2 decreased by $4.2 and amounted to $82.3 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $4.2 (to $80.56 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $59.9 per barrel, which is $4.17 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $4.24 on February 2 compared to the previous indicator, to $79.08 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 3.

