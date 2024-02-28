Italian Ansaldo Energia pushes for Azerbaijan's energy transition efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Italian Ansaldo Energia supports Azerbaijan's development in the energy transition, highlighting improvements in the implementation of the relevant energy project in Mingachevir, said CEO and General Manager of the company Fabrizio Fabbri during his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I visited Azerbaijan with Claudio Taffuri, the Italian Ambassador, and Baba Rzayev, the President of Azerbaijan. During our tour, we looked around the Mingachevir combined cycle power plant, where Ansaldo Energia is currently installing two gas turbines. Our commitment to this project corresponds with Azerbaijan's goal of accomplishing an energy transformation," Fabbri said in his social media account.

He is confident that the company's involvement in the project in Azerbaijan will enhance Italian-Azerbaijani relations by fostering the exchange of technological knowledge and expertise.

In February 2023, the foundation for a new power plant with a capacity of 1,280 MW was laid in Mingachevir on the grounds of the 'Azerbaijan' thermal power plant, the largest in the South Caucasus.



Last year, Azerenerji, Azerbaijan's largest electricity producer, signed agreements with Ansaldo Energia for the building, delivery, and installation of gas turbines and generators built by the Italian company for the new facility in Mingachevir.

Previously, Azerenerji stated that by connecting new 1,280 MW power plant to the existing seventh and eighth units of the 'Azerbaijan' thermal plant, the aggregate capacity of the facility in Mingachevir would be 1,880 MW.



The contract with Ansaldo Energia will enhance the thermal power plant's efficiency from 18 to 56 percent.



The gas used in the gas turbines of the future 1,280 MW power plant will transform water into steam, allowing electricity to be generated without the need for additional gas in the steam turbines of the facility's seventh and eighth units.



The hook-up will save 800 million cubic meters of gas every year.

