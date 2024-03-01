Baku's South Gas Corridor and green energy talks yield fruitful inputs - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Productive discussions were held during the 10th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the second meeting on green energy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"These meetings this year were characterized by a wide range of high-level participants, great interest in our projects ensuring regional energy security," the information noted.

According to the minister, there were productive discussions on energy transition and strengthening energy partnerships.

"Meetings in the framework of the Advisory Council contribute to our initiatives of green growth and diversification of energy supply in Europe through clean sources," - the publication noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel