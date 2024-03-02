Azerbaijan to take part in GECF summit in Algeria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will take part in the seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Algeria, Trend reports, referring to the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"The Energy Minister left for Algeria to participate in the seventh summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," the ministry reported.

This meeting will include discussions on the latest trends in the global gas market and discussions on the role and development of gas resources.

"The minister will also hold several bilateral meetings," the information noted.

To note, the GECF has been operating for more than 20 years and is a reputable organization among gas-producing countries.

