Azerbaijani oil prices drop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 10 decreased by $0.82, standing at $92.26 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $0.92 (to $90.45 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $73.93 per barrel, which is $0.74 lower than the previous price.

On April 10, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea fell by $0.74 from the previous indication, reaching $91.19.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 11.

