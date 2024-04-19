Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil falls in price

Oil&Gas Materials 19 April 2024 09:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil falls in price

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on April 18 decreased by $3.02, standing at $88.51 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $3.01 (to $86.84 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $70.73 per barrel, which is $1.68 lower than the previous price.

On April 18, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea fell by $1.57 from the previous indication, reaching $88.09.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on April 19.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more