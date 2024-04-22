Türkiye to receive liquefied natural gas from Oman regularly starting in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Türkiye is expected to buy Oman's liquefied natural gas (LNG), Trend reports via Oman Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (Oman LNG).

Late last week, Turkish BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation signed a 10-year agreement with Oman LNG under which the Omani state-owned company will supply BOTAS with 1 million tons of LNG per year.

Oman LNG said that deliveries under the deal will start in 2025.

BOTAS has five LNG terminals and actively purchases LNG from various producers, including the US, Qatar, and Russia.

Türkiye's annual gas needs amount to more than 50 bcm, covered by LNG as well as pipeline gas from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

Last week, Oman LNG also signed a 10-year agreement for 1.6 million tons of LNG per year with Shell, its shareholder, and a 10-year contract for 0.8 million tons of LNG per year with Japan's Jera.

Starting in 2025, Oman will become one of the world's top three LNG producers by launching new production capacity.

